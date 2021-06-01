CCRTA starts COVID-19 vaccine distributions on Wednesday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The CCRTA announced at a press conference earlier today that all three COVID-19 vaccines will be available at local transfer stations.

Distribution will begin from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday this week and next week.

The Pfizer vaccine will be available to anyone 12 years of age or older. Minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

"We are working very hard at RTA to provide a safe and clean environment for our bus riders," said RTA director of marketing Rita Patrick. "We welcome anyone to come and ride our buses."

The Nueces County Health District will provide a free bus token to anyone who gets a vaccine at the station.

The first clinic starts Wednesday morning at the Staples Street Station.

Here's the complete list of locations and dates.

Wednesday, June 2nd - Staples Street Station, 602 N. Staples St, Corpus Christi, TX 78401