Watch Now
News

Actions

Amber Alert issued for abducted girl from Missouri City

Law enforcement says 11 year old Imani Stephens is in danger
amber alert 0722.JPG
Texas Dept. of Public Safety
amber alert 0722.JPG
Posted at 7:23 AM, Jul 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-22 08:23:21-04

The Missouri City police department is searching for Imani Stephens. Law enforcement says the 11-year-old, girl was last seen in Missouri City, TX, near Houston, early Friday morning. She was wearing glasses, a black and gray shirt with black striped red letters, multi colored sweat pants and crocs.

Police said they are looking for 28-year-old Daniel Diaz in connection with her abduction. Diaz was last seen driving a gray, new model truck with unknown license plate number. Law enforcement officials said Stephens is in grave or immediate danger.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Missouri City police department (281) 403-8700.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Where to keep cool in the Coastal Bend