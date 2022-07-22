Amber Alert issued for abducted girl from Missouri City

The Missouri City police department is searching for Imani Stephens. Law enforcement says the 11-year-old, girl was last seen in Missouri City, TX, near Houston, early Friday morning. She was wearing glasses, a black and gray shirt with black striped red letters, multi colored sweat pants and crocs.

Police said they are looking for 28-year-old Daniel Diaz in connection with her abduction. Diaz was last seen driving a gray, new model truck with unknown license plate number. Law enforcement officials said Stephens is in grave or immediate danger.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Missouri City police department (281) 403-8700.

