Amber Alert issued for 14-year-old girl abducted from Glenn Heights

Law enforcement searching for Stevie Patrice Johnson
Texas Department of Public Safety
Posted at 3:23 AM, Nov 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-02 04:23:02-04

GLENN VIEW, Texas — An Amber Alert is in effect for 14-year-old Stevie Patrice Johnson. Law enforcement officials said they believe she is in grave or immediate danger.

Officials say Johnson was last seen wearing a gray jacket, blue jeans, and Air Force One shoes.

Police say the suspect is 33-year-old Shawnice Renee Hickman. She was last seen wearing a black and red jacket with tiger striped sleeves, black leather pants, and red shoes. Officials say Hickman was driving a black, 2017 GMC Terrain with Missouri license plate number of CT0D6R. She was last heard from in Glenn Heights, south of Dallas.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Glenn Heights Police Department at 972-223-3478.

