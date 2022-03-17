Texas Rangers investigation into Nueces County Chief Medical Examiner

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Nueces County Commissioners Court took steps to hire a new Chief Medical Examiner Wednesday.

But according to documents obtained by KRIS 6 News, this comes a year and a half after allegations of misconduct made its way into the inboxes of commissioners and Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales.

Those allegations sparked an investigation by the Texas Rangers.

"This is what I found. This looks like fraud. A fraudulent autopsy was done," Dr. Steven Pustlinik, Chief ME for Fort Bend County said during an interview with the Texas Rangers as part of that 2020 investigation.

He was hired by the family of a man who hanged himself in the Port Aransas Jail in May of 2014.

"The thyroid cartilage was there and all of the strap muscles and the thyroid gland were still attached to it,"Pustlinik said. The strap muscles were unexamined, they were still in their normal anatomic position. They hadn't been dissected off. They haven't been removed."

That interview was obtained by KRIS 6 News and is part of the Nueces County District Attorney's Office investigation into the ME's Office, and part of its file known as a Michael Morton file – the official evidence records.

Pustlinik says if Shaker had performed a complete autopsy then those parts of the body would have been dissected. We asked shaker's attorney Chris Gale about these allegations.

"They were taken out, they were put back into the body after being weighed but they were not un-dissected at the time," Gale said.

Pustlinik wasn't the only one to share concerns with the Rangers.

"My first memories of me being concerned about things is when I would see that Doctor Shaker would write down weights of organs and we would not even pull them out," said Bernardo Lopez, a former autopsy tech supervisor at the Nueces County Medical Examiner's Office.

In February of 2021, the Rangers interviewed Lopez, he told them there were at least ten times Shaker wrote down weights for organs that were not removed from bodies.

"What's the benefit from claiming the weight of an organ yet not removing an weighing it?" The Ranger asked. "I don't see any benefit from it other than possibly expediting, which is something that he tries to do often," Lopez replied during the interview.

Former Deputy Medical Chief Medical Examiner Danika Adams wrote to commissioners and Canales four months earlier - shortly after being fired at the end of her probationary period. In that email, she detailed concerns with the office.

That same month - the DA's office told Canales and the County Attorney via email that Shaker was under investigation.

We asked commissioners and Canales about these emails.

Only Prec. 4 Commissioner Brent Chesney and Prec. 2 Commissioner Joe A. Gonzalez responded to our request for comment. Prec. 1 Commissioner Robert Gonzalez was not in office at the time these emails were sent.

Chesney said he doesn't remember Adams' email and says he wasn't told at the time of an investigation.

Gonzalez did not say whether he received her email but did say he was unaware of the DA's office investigation until KRIS 6 News showed him the email.

Texas State Senator Juan "Chuy" Hinojosa says that the breakdown of accountability is because different counties play by different rules.

"The challenge is this we do not have any standards for medical examiners statewide other than be a licensed physician," Hinojosa said.

He thinks it's time for a change legislatively.

He says currently Harris County is the only county required by the State of Texas to have a medical examiner.

"An issue we need to look into probably in this next session, whether or not we need to have much stricter standards and experience in requirements for being a medical examiner," Hinojosa said.

KRIS 6 Investigates spoke to some commissioners off-camera, who agreed to speak to us on the condition of anonymity, they said they had every intention of firing Shaker, but were advised if they did, they could be sued.

They say, Shaker has filed a Family Medical Leave Act claim, stemming from extreme stress, but is still working.

KRIS 6 News has also learned that Shaker will receive full retirement benefits as of May 1.

The offer to the new medical examiner, Doctor Scott Luzi, has him beginning May 3, if he accepts.

