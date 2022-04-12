A proposed zoning change from heavy industrial to RV highlights lack of accountability

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Last week, some viewers contacted 6 Investigates to say they didn't want an RV Park to be built in Flour Bluff.

We found this property was a former gas processing plant and storage site for tank batteries.

Chemicals from the plant and buried tanks could be dangerous to people's health.

The planned RV Park would be built over four acres of land off Laguna Shores Road and Graham Road, less than a mile from the H-E-B Plus in Flour Bluff.

In order for that RV Park to be built, the city must first re-zone the property from heavy industrial to a recreational vehicle park district.

The city council approved the first reading of the zoning change last month and the second vote is Tuesday.

But no one making that decision knew about the concerns in the first place.

That includes City Councilman for District 4, Greg Smith.

He claims the city council wasn't even aware of the environmental concerns or deed restrictions that came with this property.

"How did you all get alerted to the deed restrictions? We asked. "Channel six," Smith told us.

Six Investigates made Smith aware of the issue last week just days before the second vote is expected.

"It gives us a time for a pause and to address the fact that this property has some very stiff deed restrictions on it concerning the environmental conditions," Smith said. "There's a number of remediation efforts that need to be done on it. In this deed restriction, it does not allow an RV use on there or a residential use until certain conditions are met."

For instance, if the property owner wants to build on that land, they must remove three feet of dirt on the specific section of the RV site, install a waterproof liner and replace the dirt with non-contaminated dirt.

6 Investigates learned the city does not review deeds when rezoning properties, but Smith said the city should start taking a look when rezoning industrial properties.

"I think when we have heavy industry on there, we probably ought to look a little bit tighter with it and check and see if there's any known conditions on it before we go and change from heavy industry, to a residential type of use; RV, apartment, something that people are living there," he said.

While 6 Investigates received two calls from people opposing the RV Park, the city sent out notices and said it received two letters in favor and none in opposition.

The city's planning commission and staff both threw their support behind the project last month when it was presented to the city council.

KRIS 6 News reached out to the developer last week via phone to ask about the status of the cleanup.

We are waiting to hear back.

We are also investigating the city's policy regarding zoning.

Smith says the council will consider this new information that 6 Investigates uncovered when the council meets tomorrow.