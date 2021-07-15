6 Investigates: Port of Corpus Christi contracts used as a bargaining chip, Portland mayor says

PORTLAND, Texas — The City of Portland and The Port of Corpus Christi may finally have a new lease agreement for Indian Point Pier after months of back and forth negotiations.

The pier is being used as a bargaining chip in a power play by the Port of Corpus Christi. That’s the bottom line, says Portland Mayor Cathy Skurow.

“It’s a fishing pier,” she said. “But this is not just a pier for Portland. This is a pier for the region. As a matter of fact, when I’m out there, I always say, ‘hey, where are you from?’ And I would venture to say that less than 50 percent of the people out there actually live in Portland.”

One recent Saturday, KRIS 6 News spoke with more than 20 people on the pier. Not one was from Portland. Bill Asburry and his wife Cathy moved to Corpus Christi recently from Michigan to be near their children and grandchildren.

“The weather, the fishing, and our family. That’s why we moved here. This is a great place,” said Asburry, who had no idea that the city of Portland owns the pier, and the Port of Corpus Christi owns the land under it. Or that the two sides had been trying to reach an agreement on a new lease since last fall.

In the past, the Port has asked for nothing more than $1,000 per year from Portland. This time, the Port asked for the $1,000, but also placed a valuation of $1.4 million on the land, which would be payable should the city violate the lease; included a clause that would force the city to agree to support all future Port projects in San Patricio County and in the waters of Corpus Christi Bay; and demanded that two 4 X 6-foot signs be placed at the pier indicating that the Port is a “community sponsor.”

“For them to think that a governmental entity would support every single project for the next 30 years, no council, no governmental body would ever encumber future generations to such an agreement,” said Skurow.

Some residents of Port Aransas say their city government did something like that in 2018, just months after Hurricane Harvey devastated the area. The city’s marina agreement with the Port was up for renewal, and the Port included language in the new lease that prohibited the city from taking measures to curtail Port projects on Harbor Island.

“I just can’t begin to tell you how destroyed we were and then they’re what? They’re worried about the marina lease? Seriously?” said longtime Port Aransas resident and activist Cathy Fulton.

The city and Port soon came to legal blows, with the Port accusing the city of violating the terms of the lease. “They were one government entity suing another government entity. And they were doing it with our own money.”

Port Aransas officials would not comment on this story, or on the city’s ongoing issues with the Port’s development plans for Harbor Island. Still in play are the Port’s plans to dredge the channel between the marina the island, so very large crude carriers can use it, and to build a desalination facility.

“If that goes through, I’m moving to the trailer I have across from a nice lake in Mathis, Texas,” said 30-year Port Aransas resident Eddie “Fish,” who had just tossed a 17-inch trout into his ice chest at Turtle Cove. “That thing will kill the plant life. And that’ll run the fish off. And that’ll be the end.”

Meanwhile, Portland is still holding out for a return to a simple Indian Point Pier lease. “They’ve removed that language,” said Skurow, referring to the section that would force the city to support all future Port projects. But they’ve added other things. So, we’re still not there yet.”

Skurow also says Portland won’t be putting up signs acknowledging the Port as a “community sponsor” of Indian Point Pier—because it hasn’t contributed any money to warrant such signs.

KRIS 6 News made repeated requests of the Port for an interview in connection with this report, but no one would speak with us. Our producer tried to speak with a Port commissioner following a Corpus Christi City Council meeting and Port spokesperson Omar Garcia pulled the commissioner aside and told him, “We not going to do interviews with Channel 6.“

Skurow says the city received a copy of the new lease and all the Port's demands have been removed, including the demand for a sign. She says the city will sign it, likely this week.

