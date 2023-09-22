NASA Chapea crew adjusting to mock Mars habitat

It's been almost three months since Ross Brockwell and his three crew mates stepped into the Mars Dune Alpha base, a simulation of what a real base will look and feel like on the red planet. Scripps News' caught up with Brockwell in an interview that simulated a real conversation between Earth and Mars. We wondered, how hard is it to pretend you're actually on Mars?

"There's certain things that can't be made realistic. You know, we are on Earth. So, Mars gravity can't really be simulated. It's about a third of Earth's. That's something that would be substantially different if we can't simulate, but there is gravity. So it's different from the space station," said Brockwell.

And some environmental factors are very different. The Chapea crew isn't exposed to the radiation levels they would be on Mars. Earth's atmosphere and magnetic fields help protect humans from that.

"Otherwise I think it is pretty high fidelity. I mean we are using a lot of some of the real systems at least and the others are pretty good approximations of real systems. So the tasks we are assigned to do are made as realistic as possible. I think our day-to-day living in this habitat is not too far off from what it would really be," he said.

Crew tasks include activities such as testing out food systems, experimenting with growing some kinds of crops, simulated Mars walks, maintaining the habitat and more tasks that will test the crew's endurance and the effects of isolation — the same conditions a future group of astronauts will face eventually when traveling the 142 million miles to the fourth planet from the sun and living in close quarters together for possibly years at a stretch.

When it comes to challenges, Brockwell says the use of resources inside the simulation is one of the biggest ones.

"For the most part, a lot of the things you're going to have on Mars are not resuppliable. So you have what you have," he said.

"The crew will go inside of this 3D-printed habitat, 1,700 square feet that they will have to bond together for 378 days," said Vanessa Wyche, the director at NASA Johnson Space Center.

What about the bonding? We've probably all seen those sci-fi movies where infighting within the crew is the downfall of the mission. The Chapea crew is only several months in, but Brockwell says so far so good. He says the crew is getting along great and members are open with each other about issues or tensions. Plus he says the mission is fun and interesting.

"We're really getting a kick out of getting to be on Mars. We have a lot of opportunity for entertainment and fun and TV shows we can watch," he said.

The crew does communicate frequently with their families, mostly by email. And they do miss them, but Brockwell says just three months into the mission there are other things he misses too.

"I do already miss the natural systems that support life on Earth. I miss fresh air and sunshine and the ocean and weather. I miss animals and sounds of nature. It makes you miss it and appreciate it," he said.

