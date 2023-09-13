Name of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s second son revealed

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky just announced the name of their second baby, and it’s dividing social media into “love it” or hate it” camps.

Rihanna gave birth to her second son in early August. In the weeks following, A$AP Rocky (real name Rakim Mayers) and Rihanna haven’t disclosed their newborn’s name. But the secret was revealed when The Blast obtained a copy of the boy’s birth certificate, which revealed that the baby boy is named Riot Rose Mayers.

If you’re an A$AP Rocky fan, you know that he released a single titled “Riot (Rowdy Pipe’n)” in the summer. The song caught the media’s attention because of lyrics that seemed to imply that he and Rihanna were married. Although the pair have been together since 2020, they haven’t tied the knot yet, as far as the public knows.

However, the song “Riot” made fans wonder if the lovebirds got married in secret. The fact that their son shares a name with the single makes it seem like the song is very meaningful to the couple.

Or perhaps they just wanted to stick with the “R” them. Rihanna and A$AP — again, real name Rakim — named their first son RZA Athelston Mayers. The eldest boy, who was born in May 2022, shares a middle name with his father. The first name, which is pronounced “Rizza,” is an homage to RZA of the Wu-Tang Clan.

In a February interview with British Vogue, Rihanna discussed how it felt to be a new mother after RZA was born, and her sentiments are so relatable.

“You walk into the hospital as a couple and leave as a family of three. It’s nuts,” she said. “And oh, my gosh, those first days are insane. You don’t sleep. At all…You’re just going through the motions, and even then you’re so paranoid. Because you’re like: they trusted us to come home with this baby? This new life? With us? No doctors, no nurses, we’re just … going home?”

She’s so real for this confession: New moms everywhere can definitely relate to that surreal (and exhausted!) sentiment.

Welcome to the world, Riot Rose!

