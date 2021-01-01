Chief Investigator Matt Stevens brings four decades of experience in TV news, and a reputation as one of the best writers in the business to the Coastal Bend. Matt started his career in Texas, earning his news spurs in both Denton and Abilene, before moving to Tucson, AZ. While there, he distinguished himself with award-winning reports on the devastating Mexico City earthquake of 1985. That same year, he was hired as a reporter at KNBC-TV in Los Angeles, where he won numerous Emmys, Golden Mics, Press Club and Associated Press awards for news reporting and writing.

Among the stories he covered over the next 11 years at KNBC and KCAL were the Richard Ramirez (Night Stalker) trial; the McMartin pre-school case; the Cerritos Air Disaster; the Whittier Narrows earthquake; the Menendez Brothers trial; the Snoop Dog murder trial; the Michael Jackson scandal; wildfires in Malibu and the San Gabriel Mountains; the Oakland Hills Fire in Northern California; the 1989 World Series earthquake in the Bay Area; the Rodney King case and trial; the 1992 Los Angeles Riots; the O.J. Simpson murders and trial; the Northridge earthquake; the Christian Brando trial; and many more.

For his efforts, Matt was named “Reporter of the Year” by the Associated Press Television and Radio Association of California and Nevada in both 1992 and 1993; and for Los Angeles in 1991, 1992 and 1993.

Matt accepted a job at NBC owned and operated WCAU-TV in Philadelphia, PA. in 1995. In his years on the east coast, Matt broke dozens of major stories, including the inside scoop on the murder of an undercover FBI agent; an exclusive interview with white supremacist fugitive Mark Thomas, who was liked to Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh, and who agreed to surrender minutes after the interview. Matt covered the trial of Philly mob boss Joey Merlino and his soldiers; and the murder trial of Thomas Capano, who was found guilty of killing his ex-lover, who was the scheduling secretary for Delaware Governor Tom Carper.

Later, Matt spent two years anchoring in his home market of Grand Rapids, MI., before accepting a job as Senior Correspondent at WOIO-TV in Cleveland, OH. Matt and his wife, Margaret, moved to Cleveland in 2003. They settled there for 17 years, raising three children: Tess, Perris and Griffin, who is the starting second baseman at Tiffin (OH) University.

Matt has also written two highly-regarded novels: “A Season in Pluto” (Amazon.com); and “Poker World” (Amazon.com; Barnes & Noble; Outskirtspress.com).

