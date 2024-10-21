Troublershooters: Woman calls for help with concrete contractor

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi woman hired a contractor in June to repave her driveway, front and rear patio, paying him a down payment of $4,000 down. Nearly 3 months later, the work hasn't even started.

The Troubleshooters made 2 attempts to contact the contractor, to give him an opportunity to give us his side of this situation, but he has not returned any calls.

All that homeowner Melissa Wolff wants is for the guy she hired to show up and do what he said he would do.

"What about when the first time you met him, when he knocked on your door, and you opened the door and you saw him, what about that meeting and the conversation convinced you, that's the guy? He just seemed very professional and trustworthy. And he was just professional to me," she said.

Wolff's talking about Luke Martin, the contractor she hired in June.

The total cost for the driveway, front and rear patio was $8,000, but Wolff paid Martin $4,000 as a down payment. Martin had told Wolff the job would be done by the end of August - almost 2 months ago.

"I had already done 3 estimates, and he was the best one. The best one or the cheapest one ? The cheapest one," Wolff said.

When the Troubleshooters visited Wolff's home on Oct. 14, nothing had been done. The Troubleshooters tried contacting Martin the same day but he has not responded to anyone, including Wolff.

Wolff told the Troubleshooters she has gone to an address in Aransas Pass looking for Martin. She either wants a full refund or for Luke Martin to do what he said he would do.

"I just wish he was just an honest person and he would just come and do my driveway and I wouldn't have to do this. I mean this is crazy," Wolff said

The Troubleshooters will continue following this story and let you know what happens next.

If you have a story you'd like the Troubleshooters to look into, just send us an email at troubleshooters@kristv.com or call our hotline at 361-885-0100.