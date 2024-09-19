Watch Now
KZTV10Kitchen Cops

Actions

Kitchen Cops for the week of September 9th through 13th

KR Kitchen Cops
KRIS 6 News
KR Kitchen Cops
Posted

Perfect Scores

 

Tuloso Midway Primary School
3125 Deer Run

 

Haas Middle School
6630 Mc Ardle

 

Flour Bluff Jr HS
207 Hustlin Hornet

 

Blanche Moore Elementary
6121 Durant Circle

 
Check out their wall of fame!

IMG_6511.jpg

This ain't their first rodeo.
That's because of the leadership of Michelle Guerrero the cafeteria manager.
And Francis Castaneda, assistant manager.
"It's an honor. It means that we are doing a good job for our kids," Guerrero told us.

Castandea said "Is it hard to get a perfect score? It is but we work as a team here. We work together and all of us stick together finishing everything we have to do."
So thanks to the cafeteria staff at Blanche Moore Elementary for keeping it clean and safe for these guys!

Smith Elementary
6902 Williams

Flour Bluff Early Childhood Center
617 Purdue

 
Anapolis Christian Academy
3875 S Staples

 
Most Precious Blood School
3502 Saratoga

Ariza Corpus Christi
3902 Cimarron

 

Corpus Chrisri Produce
238 N Port

 

Desserted Island Ice Cream
14617 SPID

 
Domino's Pizza
6093 Saratoga

Kiko's
4425 S Alameda

La Nueva Onda
3209 Foley

 
NY Pizza To Go Padre Island
14225 SPID

 

Oso Rose Beer Garden
2001 Yorktown

 
Whataburger
6425 Weber

________________________ 

The B List
 

89
La Playa Mexican Grill
4201 SPID
6 Violations

 
 
89
Ol' Steakhouse
4307 Avalon
6 Violations

87
China Bear
10514 Leopard
6 Violations

 
85
El Jaliscience
7114 Saratoga
11 Violations

 
82
El Sol De Mexico
5250 Everhart
11 Violations
-No Mgr On Duty During Inspection
-Roaches. Contact Pest Control Asap

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Hispanic Heritage Month