Kitchen Cops for the week of September 9th through 13th

Perfect Scores

Tuloso Midway Primary School

3125 Deer Run

Haas Middle School

6630 Mc Ardle

Flour Bluff Jr HS

207 Hustlin Hornet

Blanche Moore Elementary

6121 Durant Circle



Check out their wall of fame!

KRIS 6 News

This ain't their first rodeo.

That's because of the leadership of Michelle Guerrero the cafeteria manager.

And Francis Castaneda, assistant manager.

"It's an honor. It means that we are doing a good job for our kids," Guerrero told us.

Castandea said "Is it hard to get a perfect score? It is but we work as a team here. We work together and all of us stick together finishing everything we have to do."

So thanks to the cafeteria staff at Blanche Moore Elementary for keeping it clean and safe for these guys!

Smith Elementary

6902 Williams

Flour Bluff Early Childhood Center

617 Purdue



Anapolis Christian Academy

3875 S Staples



Most Precious Blood School

3502 Saratoga

Ariza Corpus Christi

3902 Cimarron

Corpus Chrisri Produce

238 N Port

Desserted Island Ice Cream

14617 SPID



Domino's Pizza

6093 Saratoga

Kiko's

4425 S Alameda

La Nueva Onda

3209 Foley



NY Pizza To Go Padre Island

14225 SPID

Oso Rose Beer Garden

2001 Yorktown



Whataburger

6425 Weber

The B List



89

La Playa Mexican Grill

4201 SPID

6 Violations





89

Ol' Steakhouse

4307 Avalon

6 Violations

87

China Bear

10514 Leopard

6 Violations



85

El Jaliscience

7114 Saratoga

11 Violations



82

El Sol De Mexico

5250 Everhart

11 Violations

-No Mgr On Duty During Inspection

-Roaches. Contact Pest Control Asap