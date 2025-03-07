Kitchen Cops for the week of February 24th through February 28th

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Buddy's Place on Northwest Boulevard has been around since at least 2008.
Brooklyn, an employee at Buddy's, told Kitchen Cops that a woman named Julie George is the owner.
This is your classic neighborhood bar - one of those places where you're a stranger once.
"I'd say it's definitely a community place, everyone comes in and they sometimes bring family. Everyone's grown up in this place over the years," Brooklyn said.
So this is Buddy's 8th perfect score. Their last score in September was also perfect. Congrats Buddy's Place!
PERFECT SCORES
Donut World
2317 Ayers St.
H.J. Smoothies Creamery
La Palmera Mall
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
La Palmera Mall
Tropical Fruit Drinks 371
14493 SPID
B LIST
Cafeteria Brittany
9001 Leopard St.
9 violations
- Don't store gasoline near food
- Need hot water at all times
84