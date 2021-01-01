Katia Uriarte

I remember the moment I wanted to be a journalist. It was my senior year at Loyola University in New Orleans. I was about to take the LSAT for law school when I took a communications class and… I was bitten. That was it!!! I KNEW right then and there I had found my passion. It was the rush of putting together a newscast. The responsibility of telling a fair story. And let’s be honest, the lights and cameras were fun too. Eighteen years now in this business and my passion for news has only gotten stronger. I’ve lived in Corpus Christi longer than I’ve lived anywhere in my life. Corpus Christi is my home. I’m raising my son here. He will know the love of having the beach a short drive away. The wind that makes our city memorable. And the people that make our city great.

We’ve made it through a horrible storm. I was with you when Hurricane Harvey hit. Let’s pray we never have to go through that again. But if we do, you can count on us. We will ride it out with you. Whatever the story is. You can trust us to be fair and to tell it right.

I thank you for your viewership and see you evenings on KRIS 6 News.

