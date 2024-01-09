Ja Morant's comeback cut short after season-ending injury

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant is out for the remainder of the NBA season. The team announced that Morant partially dislocated his right shoulder during a training session on Saturday.

"Following ongoing soreness and instability, Morant underwent an MRI that revealed an underlying labral tear," the Grizzlies said in a statement.

Morant is scheduled to undergo surgery to repair his right shoulder, and he is not expected to return to the court until the 2024-2025 season.

The 2023-2024 season only lasted a few games for Morant. He returned to action on Dec. 19 after serving a 25-game suspension for waving a gun in an Instagram video. It was the second time he had been seen with a gun on social media.

In his first game back, Morant helped his team claw back from a 24-point deficit and scored the game-winning shot against the New Orleans Pelicans.

"I feel like it was the perfect ending, perfect day," Morant said after the game, according to ESPN.

Morant went on to average 25 points per game.

The NBA superstar appeared downcast on Monday. In a response to a comment about his own social media post that said, "God I know you got me," Morant stated, "Just waiting for the sun to come out."

just waiting for the sun to come out… https://t.co/DhNqlIJ7Cl — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) January 9, 2024

