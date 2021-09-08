USPS plans too add a surcharge to most packages shipped during the holiday season

The United States Postal Service said the will need to increase their prices in the near future. The holidays are getting more expensive. The post office said it’s planning to add a surcharge to most packages shipped starting Oct. 3, 2021. Click here for a list of fee changes.

First class packages start at $4.00, that will increase to $4.30. Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Flat Rate Boxes and Envelopes will increase $0.75.

These rates would go into effect Oct. 3 and would last until December 26, 2021, the peak holiday shipping season. While the post office said it saw an increase in sales in the most recent quarter, the agency is losing money overall. It said price increases are needed to offset those losses.

“I mean I’m not too upset, I understand like the holidays everyone is going to be taxing just like because of everything going on with especially with COVID and stuff. I mean I work in retail and it’s the same thing and everything is going up," said customer Nathan Valdez.

“I don’t mind a little bit extra but for the most part I rather support the United States post office than somebody else," said customer Jay Sanchez.

Curt Flowers the owner of Coral Bean Cafe said he shops around for the cheapest price when it comes to shipping to his business.

“We’ve had to change our order sometimes because shipping was too high. So, we had to shop around, not for the actual product price but for the shipment price. So that definitely effects what we do," said Flowers.

FedEx said its making changes to its peak surcharges and fees will take effect October 4. A statement sent to us from UPS said, its peak surcharges reflect current market conditions caused by the pandemic, and are based on customer's package.

According to a report by NBC News, there are some ways you can start saving. First is start preparing now, do not wait until the last minute. Second, stock up on free shipping trials, and look for shipping coupons from retailers.

The Postal Regulatory Commission still needs to approve the increases before they are scheduled to take effect.

