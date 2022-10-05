Stronger flu shot for those over the age of 65

Health officials say this flu season could be one of the most severe in recent years.

Emergency Room Doctor Kim Onufrak is urging everyone over six months old to get a flu shot. And this year, those 65 and older will have access to a stronger dosage vaccine.

Public health officials said they are worried about a false sense of security after two milder flu seasons due to COVID precautions.

Australia, which experiences winter ahead of the United States, just had its worst flu season in 5 years.

Onufrak said if you're over 65, your immune system is not as strong, and that age group usually has diabetes, high blood pressure, or cholesterol, making it harder to fight off infections.

She also mentioned the younger population is at higher risk because they don't have immunity built up yet.

“Anytime you start to feel sick, you definitely don't want to be around others, and that is the thing that I want to impress upon everybody don't go to that party, don't go to work, don't go to school, you're just gonna spread it,” said Onufrak.

Flu season typically starts in October, peaks in December through February, and can last into the spring.

Health experts also suggest you pair your flu vaccine with your COVID-19 booster for maximum protection against both respiratory illnesses this winter.

