Local man gives stranger car for free

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It’s called taking the shirt off your back and giving it someone else, but one local man, Leo DeLeija, did the ultimate deed-gave his 2002 Ford Focus away for free to Paulina Garcia.

Garcia lost her daughter in February and is battling leukemia, and since she doesn’t have a car, she’s unable to go to her doctor’s appointments or get her prescriptions. She said she even had to walk to Christus Spohn five miles away from her house.

DeLeija met Garcia on Facebook Marketplace and after hearing about her situation, offered her the car before even meeting her in person.

“I don’t even know the words to say to this man. I am so grateful to him. That’s a nice car. You know what? I’ve had a lot of cars but that is the best car I’ve ever had in my entire life,” Garcia said.

Deleija said he usually buys cars and fixes them before selling them. He was originally going to sell Garcia the car for $650, but said God called him to give her the car for free.

“Just something told me, she needs this car, you don’t need it, go ahead and bless her with it,” he said.

Deleija said his act is something he hopes others around him will also pursue.

“I hope one good deed inspires another and you know just for everybody to keep putting positive vibes out there and just do nice things for other people,” he said.

Garcia said she was originally going to save up the money for the car, and said she wanted a blue car because she named her daughter Misty after the lyrics in a song that mention misty blue, and said it was DeLeija that’s getting her through tough times.

“I will remember him for the rest of my life and I ask God to bless him like he blessed me,” she said.

