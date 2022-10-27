Asthma deaths in Texas increased 21% from 2019 - 2020

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An estimated 25 million people in the United States have Asthma. There are concerns from health officials and patient advocates as deaths have increased in the past couple of years from the disease.

According to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, asthma deaths rose by more than 17% from 2019-2020, which it says is a significant increase in more than 20 years. We don’t have the numbers for 2021 or 2022.

“And Texas overall jumped about 21% from 2019 to 2020," said Kenneth Mendez, President/CEO of AAFA.

Mendez said he doesn’t know why Asthma deaths in Texas increased. He believes people were not getting the care they needed during the pandemic or were getting delayed care.

“Certain communities are more disproportionally impacted by Asthma," said Mendez.

Mendez said blacks with Asthma are 3 times more likely to die from it and are 5 times more likely to be treated in an emergency room.

“And black women have the highest death rate of any gender or demographic," said Mendez.

Mendez tells me there’s no correlation between COVID-19 and Asthma.

He said the data he sees with underserved communities or certain populations were not getting the care they needed in fear of contracting covid.

And with the change of weather and the amount of pollen can trigger your asthma, said Pediatric Pulmonologist Dr. Santiago Encalada.

“Sometimes issues at home with AC leaking, the roof leaking, can tend to create mold inside the house," said Dr. Encalada.

Dr. Encalada with Driscoll Children’s Hospital said kids should know what triggers their asthma, they should be taking their medications daily, and have an asthma action plan.

“Asthma action plan is kind of a guideline of how to treat your asthma, and it is specifically for you," said Dr. Encalada.

Health officials said if you have asthma and start to struggle with breathing, make sure you have an asthma action plan all you have to do is ask your doctor to set up a plan. And make sure your medications are up to date.

