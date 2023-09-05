Watch Now
NewsNational NewsScripps News

Actions

First lady Jill Biden tests positive for COVID-19

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre says the president will continue testing regularly and will be monitored for symptoms.
First lady Jill Biden tests positive for COVID-19
Julio Cortez / AP
First lady Jill Biden tests positive for COVID-19
Posted at 8:30 PM, Sep 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-04 21:31:00-04

First lady Jill Biden tested positive for COVID-19 Monday but is experiencing only mild symptoms currently, her spokeswoman said.

President Joe Biden was tested for the virus following his wife's positive test, but his results were negative. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the president would continue testing regularly and would be monitored for symptoms.

Jill Biden will remain at the couple's home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, for the time being, communications director Elizabeth Alexander said.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com

Scripps News 2023
Scripps News Promo

Read more about Scripps News here