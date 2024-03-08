Expelled former Rep. Santos announces he's running for Congress again

George Santos announced on X as President Joe Biden was delivering his State of the Union address on Capitol Hill that the expelled former representative from New York is planning to, again, run for Congress.

The embattled former House member said he's planning to take on former colleague Rep. Nick LaLota in New York's 1st District.

Santos said Thursday night on X, "I want to announce that I will be returning to the arena of politics and challenging Nick for the battle over #NY1. I look forward to debating him on the issues and on his weak record as a Republican. The fight for our majority is imperative for the survival of the country."

Santos was on the House floor on Thursday night watching the president deliver the update on the state of his administration's work in the White House and urging Americans to support him for a second term.

Santos said, "I just witnessed a weak, frail president deliver spin and lies to the American people from inside the chambers. I have made several personal sacrifices in the name of serving the American people. My promise is that I will never back down because of my love for this country."

Santos, a Republican, was expelled by the House in a 311-114 vote after weeks of scrutiny into his background and finances.

A House ethics report found that he "sought to fraudulently exploit every aspect of his House candidacy for his own personal financial profit" and that "he blatantly stole from his campaign."

The report also said Santos "sustained all of this through a constant series of lies to his constituents, donors, and staff about his background and experience."

Some Republican lawmakers, including Rep. Troy Nehls of Texas, voiced opposition to expelling Santos because the GOP held a three- or four-seat majority before he was pushed out.

