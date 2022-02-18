Everything you need to know about voting locally in the 2022 election

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Katia Uriarte has teamed up with the local chapter of the League of Women Voters to help everyone figure out how to vote this year.

HOW DO I GET REGISTERED?

If you aren't registered to vote, the last day you can register is Monday.

You can go to the tax assessor's office and register

Nueces County Tax Assessor-Collector - Kevin Kieschnick - 901 Leopard, St. 301 Corpus Christi, Texas 78401 - (361) 888-0404 phone - (361) 888-0339 fax

You can go to votetexas.gov, print the form, fill out the registration, sign it, put it in an envelope, and mail it in.

You can go online to the Texas Secretary of State’s website and request a postage-paid voter registration form.

You can call the tax assessor's office and ask for a printed application to be mailed to you

HOW DO I KNOW IF I AM REGISTERED?

You can visit here to check your registration online

You put your basic information, name, address and it will tell you if you’re registered or not.

You can also call the tax assessor’s office and ask them for help at (361) 888-0404

WHAT HAPPENS IF I SHOW UP TO VOTE AND THERE IS A PROBLEM?

Ask for a provisional ballot.

According to League of Women Voters Representative Debbie Noble, “if they tell you there’s something wrong, you can always ask for a provisional ballot which means they will let you vote but they will set it aside and have you work with them over the next few days to make sure that you are who you say you are and your address is what it supposed to be to fix it. Especially if there is an administrative error, they will give you a few days to fix that”

CAN I VOTE BY MAIL?

According to Noble, “In Texas, you have to be 65 or older. Check the box and then you can say whether you want it for the whole year or just a certain election. You give them the address and they mail you the ballot. If you are in jail you can get one. If you’re going to be out of the county if you’re a student or traveling for the entire election time. And the one that’s really controversial right now is the disabled one. And it’s not because disabled people should not vote by mail, that’s not the point. It’s whether people can use that box because of the pandemic. There’s been a lot of lawsuits back-and-forth between various people. You’re not allowed to use COVID-19 is an excuse for voting by mail, however, the state defines a disability as a disability or an illness that prevents you from going to the polls. We can put the exact definition on your screen later because it’s very precise and it covers a lot of things. The supreme court came out and said you cannot use COVID-19 as an excuse however they said ‘we can’t really check that there’s no box to say what you’re disability is we don’t know what’s wrong with you so then you get to decide whether you’re eligible or not. It’s up to you to decide.”

HOW DO I REQUEST AN ABSENTEE BALLOT?

The deadline to request a ballot by mail is Friday, Feb. 18 for the primaries, and Oct. 28 for the general election.

All you have to do it print it, fill it out completely, sign it, and mail it in.

You can also call the county clerk’s office at (361) 888-0580 or stop by and visit County Clerk Kara Sands at 901 Leopard St., Corpus Christi, Texas 78401, room 201 on the second floor.

Or P.O. Box 2627, Corpus Christi, Texas 78403

Once you get your absentee ballot, fill it out and mail it back or take it to the county courthouse with your ID.

WHAT ABOUT EARLY VOTING?

There are 14 early-voting locations.

WHAT ARE ALL OF MY VOTING OPTIONS?



Early voting

Mail-in voting

In-person voting is on November 3rd and you don’t have to vote in your precinct.

Curbside voting

WHO CAN I CALL IF I NEED HELP?