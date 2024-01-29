E. Jean Carroll plans 'to do good' with $83.3M Trump verdict

In her first public comments since winning an $83.3 million verdict in a defamation lawsuit against former President Donald Trump, E. Jean Carroll is opening up about how she plans to use the money.

"We're going to do good with that money," she told CNN on Monday.

In an interview with "Good Morning America," Carroll was more specific, saying she would like to give the money to something that "Donald Trump hates."

"If it will cause him pain for me to give money to certain things, that's my intent," Carroll said, adding that she could create a fund for women who have accused Trump of sexually assaulting them.

More than a dozen women have come forward to accuse Trump of sexual misconduct. The former president has denied all the allegations.

Carroll is one of those women to accuse Trump of sexual abuse. A jury, separate from the one who awarded her $83.3 million, found in 2023 that Trump was liable for sexual abuse.

The latest trial had to do with defamatory comments Trump made about Carroll after she first made the sexual abuse allegations in 2019. He called her a "whack job" and claimed she was a "sick" person.

Carroll noted that the verdict was bigger than her.

"This win was for every woman who has stood up and been knocked down," she said.

Trump has said he would appeal the verdict. However, Carroll and her attorney, Roberta Kaplan, believe the decision will hold up.

"Judge Kaplan, no relation, is one of the most respected judges in all of New York City. All his rulings were completely appropriate," Kaplan said.

