Davon Taylor joined the KRIS 6 News/KZTV team as a general assignment reporting in January of 2023.

Davon grew up in the heart of Detroit, Michigan and later moved to Louisville, Kentucky where he graduated from Seneca High School. He is overjoyed to be able to share stories in the Corpus Christi community where he is developing a love for the city. Although he grew up in the mitten state, for several years he has been learning the skills necessary to be an excellent journalist in different newsrooms throughout the world including ABC World News Tonight with David Muir in New York, Spectrum News in Louisville, and WAFF-48 in Huntsville, Alabama.

Davon attended Western Kentucky University where he graduated Magna Cum Laude (high distinction) with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and Criminology. During his time at WKU, he received several broadcasting awards including the Broadcast Impact Award from the Kentucky Broadcasting Association, an Emmy Award from the Ohio Valley Chapter, and placed top 20 in the Hearst Awards.

Davon loves to report stories about real people, going through real situations. He hopes to shed light on issues that are concerning people in the community and highlight people making a positive impact in their neighborhood. He believes great storytelling can bring compassion, courage, unity, and correction to any situation happening. Davon looks forward to connecting with his community more than anything. Moreover, Davon promises to be compassionate, courageous, fair, excellent, integral, and respectful.

When Davon Taylor is not at work, he is enjoying time with his dogs Max and River. Davon also loves attending church, singing, hanging out at the beach, and walking his dogs. He also prides herself on being the best uncle to his niece, Taylor who he loves dearly.

Davon wants to hear from you and would love to tell your story! If you have a story idea, please send him an email. If you see him around town, say hello—after all he does love meeting new people!