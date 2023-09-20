Dartmouth coach dies 6 months after being hit by truck while cycling

Dartmouth head football coach Buddy Teevens passed away Tuesday, six months after being hit by a truck while cycling.

Tevens, who was 66, died of injuries related to the accident.

"Our family is heartbroken to inform you that our beloved 'coach' has peacefully passed away surrounded by family. Unfortunately, the injuries he sustained proved too challenging for even him to overcome," the Teevens family said in a statement released by Dartmouth.

"Throughout this journey, we consistently relayed the thoughts, memories, and love sent his way. Your kindness and letters of encouragement did not go unnoticed and were greatly appreciated by both Buddy and our family."

Teevens was injured in March when his bike was struck by a pickup truck in Florida, the school said. His wife, Kirsten Teevens, said her husband had his right leg amputated and also suffered spinal cord injuries after the accident. They moved to Boston over the summer to continue rehabilitation and be closer to family and friends.

"This is tragic news for Dartmouth and the entire football world," President Sian Leah Beilock and Mike Harrity, the Haldeman family director of athletics and recreation, said in an email to the Dartmouth community. "Buddy not only was synonymous with Dartmouth football, he was a beloved coach and an innovative, inspirational leader who helped shape the lives of generations of students."

Harrity and interim head coach Sammy McCorkle gathered the football team to share the news and ensure they had adequate resources and support as they process the loss.

Buddy Teevens was known nationally for his efforts to make football safer. He worked to reduce full-contact practices, which led to the development of Dartmouth's "Mobile Virtual Player," a robotic tackling dummy also used by other colleges and NFL teams.

A month after Buddy's accident, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell praised him for his accomplishments.

"His impact both on college football and the NFL has been enormous," Goodell said. "He has been a leader in making our game safer through breakthrough innovations. He is a pioneer in hiring female coaches, two of whom are currently coaching in the NFL."

Buddy played football at Dartmouth and was named Ivy League Player of the Year in 1978.

He is survived by his wife, two children and four grandchildren.

