KRIS 6 Angel: Sang Sananikone nominated for always putting the community first

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A woman of great integrity and honor, Sang Sananikone who owns Imperial Cafe on Corona Drive has always believed in giving back to the community. At the beginning of the pandemic sang decided to cook meals and give them to the community for free.

“That is what god wants us to be," Sang said. "He wants us to give back, when we receive, we give back.”

Although the pandemic the pandemic has also been hard on her, she has never denied in helping anyone who may need it. Sang went from having 30 employee's pre-pandemic to only 8 and even had to reduce the hours of establishment, even at that, she continues to help those in need.