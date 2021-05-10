CVS offering free health screenings this week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In honor of National Women's Health Week, CVS is starting an initiative to offer free heart health screenings.

CVS will offer no-cost screenings for men and women at all MinuteClinic locations locally and nationwide through Saturday.

If the pandemic has caused you to put off check-ups with a primary care provider, you can walk into any MinuteClinic this week and learn key personal health numbers that will determine your risk for heart disease. Patients will be able to determine their risk for heart disease and be screened for their cholesterol, HDL (that's good cholesterol), blood pressure, blood sugar levels and body mass index.

“We know that nearly 80 percent of cardiac events can be prevented, yet many women don’t have the awareness about this disease to understand and prevent their risk,” said Angela Patterson, the chief nurse practitioner officer for MinuteClinic. “That’s why offering these free heart health screenings is so important, especially this year when so many people have put off care.”

CVS Pharmacy will also provide accessible solutions and special offers to support women’s physical and mental well-being. From now through May 22, ExtraCare Rewards program members will receive deals on women’s wellness items in-store.

As part of CVS Health’s ongoing support of the American Heart Association, CVS Pharmacy locations nationwide will raise funds to support the Go Red for Women movement. From May 2 through May 29, CVS Pharmacy customers can support Go Red For Women by making a $1, $3 or larger donation at stores nationwide or online at www.cvshealth.com/GoRed [u7061146.ct.sendgrid.net.

Since teaming up with the AHA in 2017, CVS Health has raised nearly $20 million to help fight cardiovascular disease. Visit www.cvshealth.com/GoRed [u7061146.ct.sendgrid.net for more information about the free heart health screenings and to donate to American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women movement.