Cleveland Police investigating deaths of 2 infants found in trash can

The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating the deaths of two infants found in a garbage can over the weekend in the Ohio city.

Authorities said officers responded to a residence after the mother of the teen who gave birth to the infants called the police upon finding the infants.

The mother said she had been unaware her daughter had been pregnant until the teen told her that she threw the babies in the garbage, according to the police report, which states the teen had given birth a few days before police found the deceased children.

Officers located the teen and took her to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Authorities said the case will be presented to the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Prosecutor's Office for review to determine if charges will be filed.

No further information has been released.

Ohio has a safe haven law that allows a parent to leave an infant at a hospital, fire department or police station within 30 days of the child's birth. The parent is not required to leave any personal information.

This story was originally published by Drew Scofield at Scripps News Cleveland.

