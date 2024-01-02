Burger meat produced for restaurants in 27 states recalled for E. coli

An Illinois meat producer is recalling nearly 7,000 pounds of raw ground beef products that may be contaminated with E. coli, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

An alert issued Sunday said that Valley Meats, which produces products primarily for the food services industry across 27 states, was recalling eight different ground beef products produced on Dec. 22.

"The products subject to recall bear establishment number 'EST. 5712' inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to distributor locations in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, and Michigan for further distribution to restaurants and other institutional users," said FSIS in its recall notice.

The problem was discovered when samples of the beef products submitted to a lab came back positive for the potentially deadly E. coli bacteria. So far there have been no confirmed reports of sickness or adverse reactions from the consumption of the products.

E. coli can cause dehydration, bloody diarrhea and abdominal cramps for two to eight days after exposure, according to FSIS. While most people recover within a week, some develop a type of kidney failure known as hemolytic uremic syndrome.

Those with concerns are urged to contact a health care provider.

FSIS is concerned that some of the beef products are being stored in refrigerators and freezers at restaurants, and is urging these businesses to check their beef products. The products should be thrown out or returned to their place of purchase.

The following products are listed under the recall notice by FSIS:

- 12-pound box package containing “ANGUS GROUND BEEF PATTIES” with product code 1208PL, Run No. 3356GRDB, date code 231222, Use By 01/15/2024, and time stamps between 7:36:38AM to 08:00:48AM.

- 16-pound box packages containing “ANGUS GROUND BEEF PATTIES” with the product code 1253PL, Run No. 3356GRDB, date code 231222, Use By 01/15/2024, and time stamps between 7:25:50 AM to 08:00:36AM.

- 28-pound box package containing “Ground Beef Patties” with product code 72287, Run No. 3356GRDB, date code 231222, Use By 01/15/2024, and time stamps between 12:44:00PM to 12:54:32PM.

- 28-pound box packaging containing “Ground Beef Patties” with product code 72287, Run No. 3356GRDB, date code 231222, Use By 01/15/2024, and time stamp 1:02:55PM.

- 24-pound box packaging containing “Ground Beef Patties” with product code 72284, Run No. 3356GRDB, date code 231222, Use By 01/15/2024, and time stamps between 1:10:09PM to 1:10:17PM.

- 13.5-pound box packaging containing “GROUND BEEF PATTIES” with product code 1103, Run No. 3356GRDB, date code 231222, Use By 01/15/2024, and time stamps between 1:41:55:55PM to 1:57:53PM.

- 20-pound box packaging containing “GROUND BEEF” with product code 8515, Run No. 3356GRDB, date code 231222, and time stamps between 1:16:24PM to 1:31:15PM.

- 40-pound box packaging containing “GROUND BEEF” with product code 8020VP, Run No. 3356GRDB, date code 231222, and time stamps between 1:34:54PM to 2:00:49PM.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com