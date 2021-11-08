Smart thermometer is helping educators navigate a global pandemic

Imagine thermometer that did more than read your temperature. What if it also helped track illness outbreaks and offered guided information on how to care for your symptoms. That is exactly what the Kinsa Smart Thermometer does and it's being used in over a 100 schools across Texas, including a small school in Corpus Christi. It's the latest in big health technology and it's helping educators navigate a global pandemic.

When the COVID-19 Pandemic hit it not only impacted the economy with the loss of jobs and businesses, it impacted the way our children were able to learn. Taking them out of the classroom and to virtual learning online. Now that students are back in schools, keeping them there is key. And helping with that goal is a smart thermometer that's allowing schools like St. Pius X Catholic School, to not only track symptoms of illness outbreaks among students but offers personalized care right at your fingertips.

St. Pius X Catholic School, Principal Beth Hinojosa says, "It's a tool that we use and we can keep outbreaks from happening and keep everyone health. It kind of gives us a head start to see what's going around in the classroom."

The Kinsa Fluency Program is being used in 4,000 schools across the county and in over a 100 in Texas. The thermometer then pairs up to your smart phone via an app. When parents or nurse uses the thermometer it offers options to treat symptoms such as rest, take ibuprofen or even go tot the emergency room. That data is then uploaded through the app, allowing educators to pinpoint which grade is possibly getting sick.

6th grader Sofia Porter says, "It's really hard to be online and it's stressful because you teacher isn't there and you can't really ask them questions personally. So it's a lot easier when you're here at school."

It allows staff to stay ahead of any major outbreak with the goal of keeping classrooms full and campuses clean.

St. Pius X Catholic School, Health Coordinator, Paula Vargas says, "It's sponsored by Lysol, so Lysol sends us cleaning products when a parent signs up. So if we have 20 parents sign up we get 20 boxes of Lysol. It works hand and hand with cleaning and keeping our kids safe."

The Kinsa Fluency Program is a free health program designed to give parents and schools the edge when it comes to navigating the pandemic. As more schools and families sign up, the closer educators believe schools are to never having to shut down again.