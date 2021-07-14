BACALA Luncheon Features Karl Rove

The 17th Annual BACALA Luncheon will feature Karl Rove on Wednesday, September 1st at the Ortiz Center.

Karl Rove, an iconic political strategist and one of the most sought-after political pundits of our time, is best known for his provocative and robust knowledge of the major political issues of the day.

Rove served as Senior Advisor to President George W. Bush from 2000-2007 and Deputy Chief of Staff from 2004-2007. At the White House he oversaw the Offices of Strategic Initiatives, Political Affairs, Public Liaison, and Intergovernmental Affairs and was Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy, coordinating the White House policy-making process.

Rove has been described by respected author and columnist Michael Barone in U.S. News & World Report as " unique no Presidential appointee has ever had such a strong influence on politics and policy, and none is likely to do so again anytime soon." Washington Post columnist David Broder has called Rove a master political strategist whose "game has always been long term and he plays it with an intensity and attention to detail that few can match." Fred Barnes, executive editor of The Weekly Standard, has called him "the greatest political mind of his generation and probably of any generation He knows history, understands the moods of the public, and is a visionary on matters of public policy."

Mr. Rove writes a weekly op-ed for the Wall Street Journal, appears frequently on the Fox News Channel, and is the author of the New York Times best seller, Courage and Consequence. His latest book is The Triumph of William McKinley: Why the Election of 1886 Still Matters.

A Colorado native, he attended the University of Utah, the University of Maryland-College Park, George Mason University, and the University of Texas at Austin.

To learn more about this event and purchase tickets, please go to the Bay Area Citizens Against Lawsuit Abuse website at https://www.bacala.net/.