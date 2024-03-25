Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun to step down in wake of 737 Max crisis

Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun and other top executives are stepping down from their roles amid recent controversy surrounding the safety of the company's planes.

The aviation giant announced Monday that Calhoun intends to resign at the end of the year. Board chairman Larry Kellner and Stan Deal, president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, are also leaving the company.

The executive reconstruction comes as Boeing has faced intense scrutiny following several safety issues involving the company's 737 Max jets. Earlier this year, a Boeing 737 Max 9 jet lost its door plug mid-flight, leaving a gaping hole in a plane full of passengers forced to make an emergency landing.

SEE MORE: Panel discovered missing on United-operated Boeing 737 after landing

"It has been the greatest privilege of my life to serve Boeing," Calhoun said in a letter to employees. "The eyes of the world are on us, and I know that we will come through this moment a better company. We will remain squarely focused on completing the work we have done together to return our company to stability after the extraordinary challenges of the past five years, with safety and quality at the forefront of everything that we do."

Calhoun was appointed to Boeing's top role in 2020 after former CEO Dennis Muilenburg was ousted in the aftermath of twin fatal 737 Max crashes.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com