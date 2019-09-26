Beeville police searching for man released from jail by mistake

BEEVILLE, Texas — UPDATE (11:58 p.m.): U.S. Marshals mistakenly reported Wednesday night that Ernest Ramirez escaped from jail and is armed and dangerous. Bee County corrected that statement late Wednesday, saying Ramirez did not escape, but accidentally was released. Also that he was not armed when released.

The US Marshals reported shortly before 9 p.m. that a man has escaped from jail and thought to be in Bee County.

Ernest Ramirez, 29, is a Hispanic man who is approximately 5-5 and 210 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes, and is believed to be armed and dangerous.

He has various , including on his arms and right forearm and chest.

Any information regarding Ramirez or his location should call the U.S. Marshals Service Communications Center at 1-800-336-0102.