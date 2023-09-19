Bear family beaks into Krispy Kreme truck for a sweet treat

It’s not unusual to see a mom taking her kids out to pick up some Krispy Kreme doughnuts. However, no one expects to witness a black bear mom and one of her cubs ransacking a delivery truck full of tasty treats, especially the Krispy Kreme store manager!

But that’s precisely what happened last week in Alaska when Shelly Deano heard a commotion inside the delivery truck parked outside her shop at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage on Sept. 12.

“I was beating on the van and they’re not moving,” Deano told the Associated Press. “I could hear them breaking open the packages and everything. I was like, ‘They don’t even care.'”

During the doughnut drop-off, the delivery driver left the ramp down and the doors open briefly. It was plenty of time for the hungry mama and her cub to help themselves to breakfast.

Bears are common in Alaska, and Deano said the staff is usually careful moving around outside the store. She said she had seen bears around the store plenty of times.

“We’re cautious when we come in, when we leave,” Deano explained to Alaska Public Media. “When we take out garbage, we do it in pairs, especially if it’s dark.”

But nothing prepared the Krispy Kreme team for the theft they witnessed. In fact, Deano snapped a photo of the furry perpetrators as evidence of the unbelievable sight. The image was picked up by media outlets everywhere and shared across social media.

During their 20-minute doughnut binge, the mama bear and the baby bear scarfed down 20 packages of doughnut holes and three boxes of 3-pack chocolate doughnuts, according to KTUU.

The Krispy Kreme management team took the doughnut caper in stride and even saw it as a learning experience.

“We’ll definitely be learning to slide up our ramp and close the doors to ensure that bears don’t get back in there again,” Krispy Kreme general manager Candice Sargeant told KTUU.

