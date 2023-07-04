4 injured, 4 killed in Philadelphia shooting

Police said at least one suspect was in custody after a shooting on Monday night that left at least four people killed and four others injured in southwest Philadelphia.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that at least two juveniles were among those with gunshot wounds from the incident.

Reports said police responded to the emergency just after 8 p.m. local time on Monday night and later transported one of the minors to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

Reports said an officer heard gunfire just before 8:30 p.m. and after found a victim around the city's South 56th Street and Chester Avenue. Officers reported hearing the sound of multiple shots.

Several reports came in describing a male individual armed with a rifle shooting in the area over a period of time.

Multiple other victims were taken by police to local hospitals, including a juvenile, WPVI reported.

SEE MORE: In Baltimore, the scene of a mass shooting is strangely quiet

Local reports said the suspect was wearing a bulletproof vest and was armed with a rifle and a handgun.

Police reported they had apprehended the suspect just before 8:40 p.m. local time, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer. Police said they found additional magazines of ammunition in an alleyway.

The crime scene was described as sprawling, with a parked truck that had multiple bullet holes.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com