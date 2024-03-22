After being told to remove US flag from truck, student doubles down

A high school student in St. Leon, Indiana, has wrapped his truck in the American flag after going viral for being told to remove a flag on his truck.

Earlier this month, East Central High School student Cameron Blasek was told by his school district that he needed to remove the American flag from the back of his truck because it was a violation of school rules. After going viral and shared camaraderie with his fellow students, the district reversed their decision, with the principal saying they were "deeply sorry for the misunderstandings and confusion that social media is creating right now."

“Friday morning, after consulting with other administrators, we determined that we would allow the U.S. Flag to be displayed, and would prohibit other flags if they were determined to be offensive,” principal Tom Black told Scripps News Cincinnati.

The whole incident went viral on social media. It was picked up by X account @LibsofTikTok, where it now has more than 8 million views.

GCI Digital Imaging owner TJ Bedacht said he found out about Cameron's story on social media. The company decided to donate a complete wrapping of the 17-year-old's truck with the American flag.

Cameron said he initially put the U.S. flag on the back of his truck because "the flag itself represents this country, this beautiful country that we live in."

"It also represents the people who fought their lives for it," he said. "And I think that’s a really hard thing to talk about, but I think it’s a big thing."

Bedacht said Cameron was "blown away" seeing his truck wrapped in the U.S. flag. He added that "we need more young guys to do what Cameron did."

"We want more people to be good citizens," Bedacht said. "Pay it forward. God bless America."

This story was originally published by Molly Schramm at Scripps News Cincinnati.

