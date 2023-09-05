Watch Now
Simplemost

Actions

This $50 Amazon product soothed my pregnancy insomnia

This $50 Amazon product soothed my pregnancy insomnia
Copyright Amazon
<a href="https://www.amazon.com/QUEEN-ROSE-Pregnancy-Pillow-Shaped/dp/B09M5V8ZKP?th=1">Amazon</a>
This $50 Amazon product soothed my pregnancy insomnia
Posted at 1:30 PM, Sep 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-05 14:31:09-04

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

After I found out my husband and I are having a baby, I prepared myself for months of insomnia. Nearly80% of women lose sleep during pregnancy, thanks to a number of rotating symptoms. As my pregnancy progresses, I struggle with a new issue every week, from restless leg syndrome and heartburn to back pain and discomfort from a growing belly.

At week 12, my restless leg syndrome and achy hips inspired me to pull the trigger on a maternity pillow. That’s when the Queen Rose pregnancy pillow came into my world. I ordered the $50 U-shaped body pillow from Amazon after a friend (who just had a baby) told me it helped her stop tossing and turning all night long.

MORE: The best maternity pillow

I excitedly unpacked the 55-inch pillow, which arrived at my doorstep neatly vacuum-sealed with a silky blush pink cover. But it seemed too bulky, even for our king-size bed, and didn’t elevate my legs in a way that alleviated my sore feet, calves and thighs. So banished the pillow to our guest room — until I reached my third trimester and my abdomen grew noticeably rounder every week.

Amazon

Buy Queen Rose pregnancy pillow at Amazon for $50-$56

That’s when the insomnia hit me at full force. I no longer had restless leg syndrome (this magnesium-infused cream really helped with that issue, if you’re dealing with it, too). But the increased soreness in my back and belly area made it impossible to get into a cozy sleeping position. After laying in bed with three different standard-size pillows under my head, back and stomach for a few nights, my husband suggested I bring the maternity pillow back into the picture.

His suggestion was a game changer. While the pillow still feels like a bulky addition to our bed (it definitely makes it harder to cuddle with your partner), the accessory provides the ergonomic support I need to get comfortable (it has subtle grooves that support the back and abdomen). I still wake up in the middle of the night but can sleep for up to three or four hours at a time, which I couldn’t do without it.

I am now 36 weeks pregnant and know I wouldn’t have gotten as much rest over the past few weeks without “my pink palace,” which is what my husband calls the pillow. I even love lounging in my plush throne during the day, when a bout of pregnancy fatigue hits me suddenly or I’m feeling achy. I’m not sure what we’ll do with it once our baby boy arrives in a few weeks — but I have an inkling that it’s a permanent addition to our home.

You can get the 55-inch Queen Rose pregnancy pillow with a silky soft cover (available in a variety of colors, including pink, blue, gray and natural beige) on Amazon for $49.99-$55.99 — and some versions have coupons up to 20% off available right now. The removable cover is washable and also comes in different fabrics so you can choose the texture you prefer.

MORE: Should you sleep with a fan on? Science has some interesting answers

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tracking the Tropics