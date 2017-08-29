Tiny Texas stays tough

On the outskirts of every major city in Texas, tiny towns with proud citizens make their home. Places like Woodsboro, Bayside, Refugio provide a simple life for hard-working people. Those people fear they may have been forgotten in Harvey's aftermath.

"You can't forget the little people," said Larry Solanksy, a 12 year Refugio resident.

The locals in these places have big issues right now, no power, no running water, and federal aid that doesn't seem to move fast enough.

"We all work so hard for what we have, and we lost a lot," said survivor, Jessica Valencia.

"My biggest fear is I hope we can find another place and I wish this hurricane never happened," said Rockport refugee, Laura Thompson.

Residents have relied on their small town neighbors that weren't hit as hard by the storm.

"There's a group in Woodsboro right now, we're here in Refugio, and now we are going to go to Bayside to go help," said a volunteer with Jeana with St. Joseph Catholic Church in Alice.

"We were very fortunate and blessed that our town didn't get hit as bad as them so we just wanna pay it forward and do what we can," said a Beeville resident.

From the outside, the damage to crops, buildings, and homes appear weak, but one look on the inside show resiliency. These tiny town folks are tough as nails and more loyal and faithful than most could ever imagine.

"We started praying and I mean I was praying very hard, and my Lord heard us," added Valencia.

"We was able to work together and we still working together, I just give all glory to God, I give it all to God," said Refugio resident, Joyce Franklin.

"I have no concerns. You know, the future is the future, and the past in the past. You put the puzzle back together, and then you go on with life," said John Atchisson, a resident of Bayside.

"We want everyone to get better and know that everything is alright, it's gonna get better," 10 years old, Ruby Rodriguez, promised.

