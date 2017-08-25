NUECES COUNTY: Evacuation assistance to end early in county unincorporated areas due to worsening weather conditions

The Nueces County Sheriff's Office advises that phone scammers are attempting to collect false debts in their name.

Evacuation Assistance to End Early in the Unincorporated Areas of Nueces County DUE TO WORSENING TROPICAL WEATHER CONDITIONS:

Residents in the unincorporated areas of Nueces County, including the cities of Bishop, Agua Dulce, Banquete, Driscoll, Petronila and Robstown are ARE URGED and advised that final opportunity for evacuation IS NOW and will be ending at 11:00 a.m. at the following locations:

Bishop Community Center

Driscoll City Hall

Agua Dulce Community Center

Banquete Community Center

Bluntzer School square 666/624

Robstown Transfer station

Petronila School

This is your final evacuation opportunity pre-landfall.

Area residents are asked to take necessary precautions to protect lives and secure property.

Nueces County will continue to monitor weather conditions will make operational decisions to protect life and preserve property.